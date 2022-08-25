Shooting victim is in critical condition in Billings

Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.

A 49-year-old man from Billings sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect ran away and remains at large.

Police have not yet released any other details. We will update you if we get more information.



