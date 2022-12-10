Billings woman reportedly abducted at gunpoint

The Montana Department of Justice on Friday evening issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Shanyel StrangeOwl, who police in Billings say may have been abducted at gun point during a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend Lawrence Demarais.

StrangeOwl is 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 190 pounds. She was reportedly taken from from the residence on Thursday, and she was reported missing Friday.

The advisory says that police believe Demarais kidnapped Shanyel at gunpoint and forced her into a maroon 2018 Chevy Colorado with Montana license plate 3-44673D.

Demarais is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 200 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see either of them.

22-85575 Missing Person 12/9/22. BPD received a report of a Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend on 12/8. Shanyel is a 30 year old Native American female, 5'7'' 190lbs. Investigation is ongoing -Sgt Mansur pic.twitter.com/JswlCPVTnL — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 10, 2022