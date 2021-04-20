Border Patrol searching for an armed and dangerous person near Eureka

EUREKA — The U.S. Border Patrol, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to find a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

The man was last seen on the east side of Lake Koocanusa near the U.S./Canadian border west of Eureka, according to a news release.

The Border Patrol reports the person is a Caucasian man who is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap with a fishing logo.

Law enforcement is cautioning that the man should not be approached.

The agency did not provide a name, nor a photo, of the man.

Anyone with information about the person should immediately call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112, or the US Border Patrol at 1-800-218-9788.

