Bozeman man found dead, homicide suspected

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at his residence.

According to a news release, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on the 100 block of North 9th Street on Sunday and found 79-year-old Steven Jay Kilwein deceased on the floor.

Police said a construction accident was initially suspected as the cause, but the results of an autopsy performed on Tuesday indicated Kilwein's death was due to a criminal act.

BPD says although no arrests have been made at this time, detectives have identified a possible suspect who was known to the victim.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, and there is no apparent public safety concern.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Ben King at 406-582-2035, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131, or email crimetips@bozeman.net.

Information leading to an arrest in the case could be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.