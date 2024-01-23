Bozeman woman charged with negligent homicide after man dies

BOZEMAN — Marley J. Ndoumy, charged with shooting her fiance following a Christmas party on December 16, 2023, made her initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Ndoumy pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

She had initially been charged with criminal endangerment, because at the time of her arrest her fiance was still alive in the hospital. In new charging documents, we learned that her fiance died on December 21st.

When Ndoumy was interviewed, she reportedly asked officers how the victim was doing and told them she was terrified, stating that it was the “worst day of her life.”

Ndoumy reportedly denied consent for a search of her residence and cell phone information.

She told the detective that she and her boyfriend had gone to a Christmas party, where both Ndoumy and the victim had been drinking. She said the victim was argumentative when they got home and things escalated.

At some point when the pair were in bed, Ndoumy told detectives that the man "pulls a gun out and cocks it" but she took the gun out of his hands and put it behind her head, but the man grabbed it and pulled her close and the gun discharged.

Ndoumy told officers she attempted to give the victim CPR.

In the charging documents, detectives noted discrepancies in Ndoumy's story, and she was unwilling to demonstrate body positioning during the incident.

Ndoumy remains free on $50,000 bond. Her next court date is set for March.

