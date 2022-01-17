Brothers identified as victims in Three Forks shooting; suspect facing homicide charges

Two brothers have been identified as the victims in a shooting that happened in Three Forks on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

On Sunday, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook of Three Forks, 32 years old; and Chase Estabrook of Butte, 31.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office says that Zachary Eugene Norman of Three Forks, 24, was arrested on two counts of felony deliberate homicide in connection with the shooting.

“This was not a random act of violence. These individuals had a prior altercation in the early morning hours," Springer said.

According to Springer, Norman and the two brothers had met earlier in the night before heading to a house party where an argument and physical fight took place inside a home before moving out to the street where the shooting took place.

Springer said on Sunday detectives have recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the incident, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.

Norman is being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.