Browning man sentenced for having child pornography

GREAT FALLS — Edward James Hovey of Browning, who admitted to having child pornography images and videos on his cell phone, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Hovey, 30 years old, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said that in June 2021, a witness brought Hovey’s cell phone to a Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services officer, said it contained images of nude children, and showed the officer some of the files.

The officer seized the phone, which was searched pursuant to a warrant. The phone contained images and videos of child pornography.

Hovey admitted in an interview that the phone belonged to him and that he had used it for the past few months to search for and view child pornography on the internet.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Hovey to 38 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release. Hovey was also ordered to pay $6,000 restitution.

The crime was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.



