Browning man sentenced for soliciting and receiving nude images of a minor girl

GREAT FALLS — Sean Henry White Bremner of Browning, who admitted to soliciting and receiving nude images of a minor girl, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release that Bremner, 26 years old, pleaded guilty in August to receipt of child pornography.

The government alleged in court documents that in 2017, the FBI investigated allegations that adult men on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation were engaging in sexual conduct with juvenile females in exchange for methamphetamine.

Investigators executed search warrants on Facebook accounts, including an account that belonged to a juvenile female, identified as JF1. A review of the account found several conversations with Facebook user “Sean.Bremnz” indicating that the user had engaged in a sexual relationship with JF1.

The FBI subsequently identified “Sean.Bremnz” as Bremner.

In July 2019, the FBI served a search warrant on Bremner’s Facebook account and found that Bremner had solicited and received nude photographs from a juvenile female, identified as JF2, who was 15 years old at the time, though her Facebook account falsely listed her age as being 17 years old. JF2 admitted to the FBI that she sent nude images of herself to Bremner.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Bremner to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.