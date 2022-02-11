Butte bondsman and associate plead not guilty in shooting death

BUTTE — Two Butte men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from the shooting death of 42-year-old William Harris in December 2021.

Jay Hubber and Nicholas Jaeger are both charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary following an alleged botched attempt to arrest a man for jumping bond in Harris's home at 815 Main Street on December 19, 2021.

Court papers say Hubber, who is a bondsman, was being assisted by Jaeger to make the arrest.

They are accused of entering the home without permission and struggling with the wanted man.

Jaeger is accused of using Hubber's gun to shoot Harris after Harris tried to intervene in the arrest attempt.

Jaeger remains jailed and Hubber is free on bond.



TRENDING ARTICLES

