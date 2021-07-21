Butte man admits to robbing three businesses at gunpoint

GREAT FALLS — Thomas Scott Cockrill of Butte has admitted to robbing three Montana businesses at gunpoint.

Court documents state that on February 9, 2021, in Missoula, a Blackjack Pizza employee was held-up at gunpoint by Cockrill, who brandished a handgun, which resulted in the loss of approximately $205 to the business.

Later that evening, in Lewis & Clark County, an employee of La Quinta Inn was also held-up at gunpoint by Cockrill, which resulted in the loss of approximately $268 to

the hotel.

On February 13, 2021, in Silver Bow County, an employee of Elevated Dispensary was held-up at gunpoint by Cockrill, who again brandished a handgun, which resulted in the loss of approximately $670 to the business.

When questioned by law enforcement officers, Cockrill admitted he owned three firearms and that he had robbed the three businesses.

Cockrill pleaded guilty in federal court in Missoula on Tuesday to each of the robberies, as well as a firearms charges.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the robberies, and a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison on the firearms crime.

