Butte officials identify human remains from 2012 homicide investigation

Human remains found on June 26, 2012, on the side of the Moulton Reservoir Road north of Butte have been identified as 46-year-old Michael Wayne Canada.

According to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement news release, on June 26, 2012, officers responded to the scene and discovered two human legs inside of a bag. Detectives believe that Canada died at another location before being left near Moulton Reservoir Road.

The remains were in the early stages of decomposition and investigators were able to determine the legs belonged to a white man, according to the release.

In 2013, the case was entered into the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System, but the man’s identity remained a mystery.

The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department partnered with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to help identify the man. The agencies then decided to attempt forensic genetic genealogy to generate new leads in the case.

Genetic genealogy led to law enforcement connecting with possible relatives of the victim and later determining his identity.

Canada was reportedly a drifter who had not been in touch with his family for at least two years prior to his death. He was never reported as a missing person.

Officials believe Canada was living in Butte for a short time prior to his death and may have been employed at one of the Safeway stores in the area.

Canada was 6’2”, weighing 185 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes. Canada also had a metal rod placed into his leg from a previous motorcycle accident. Below is a photo of Canada taken in 2007:

If you have any information about the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael Wayne Canada, contact Agent Ryan Eamon with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at 406-444-3874 or Butte, MT Field Office at 406-691-7108 or Captain Jeff Williams of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1157 or Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Dispatch at 406-497-1120.



