Armed robbery reported in Butte

Butte police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Subway sandwich shop on South Harrison Avenue Friday night with a handgun.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that the suspect entered the store just after 10 p.m., demanded the money, and ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a man believed to be in his 30s wearing all black with a black baseball hat.

He was wearing a black mask with white flowers on the mask. The suspect was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and possibly wearing glasses.

No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Butte Police at 406-497-1120. Persons who provide information may be eligible for a reward.