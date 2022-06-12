Butte shooting victim expected to survive, suspect in custody

(Update 9:45 a.m., June 12) Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the man who was shot during an incident on East Park Place Saturday afternoon remains in a medical facility but is expected to survive.

Lester said the 9mm handgun used in the shooting has been recovered. The man who allegedly shot the victim is in custody while charges are being determined.

The names of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time. Lester said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and there is no danger to the public.

We will update you as more details become available.



(First Report) A man was reportedly shot Saturday afternoon in Butte and was taken to the hospital.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, the incident happened shortly after 2 pm, when Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place in Butte.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to St. James Healthcare. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Investigators are at the scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We will update you if we get more information.