Butte-Silver Bow police officer facing felony strangulation charge

BUTTE — A Butte-Silver Bow police officer is facing a felony strangulation charge after being arrested Tuesday.

According to a news release, Benjamin Rauch of Butte, 46 years old, is facing a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member.

Rauch was arrested in relation to a reported assault that occurred on the night of Monday, December 3rd.

During the incident, police responded to a residence on Toole Street for a report of a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a different location.

Rauch was arrested at the Butte Police Department on Tuesday afternoon by agents of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, based on a warrant issued by Butte-Silver Bow Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark.

Rauch was brought before Judge Pezdark and then booked into the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

He was released from the detention center after posting a $50,000 bond.

Butte Police conducted the preliminary investigation into the incident and then requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Rauch was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center, but he was off duty at the time of his arrest.