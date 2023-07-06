Butte woman charged for deadly hit-and-run

Shania Rose O'Brien, who turned herself in on Tuesday as the driver in a deadly hit-and-run, has been charged with negligent homicide in Butte.

O'Brien, 20 years old, was arraigned in Butte Justice Court on Thursday.

According to Butte police, at around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking in the 1400 block of West Granite Street when a westbound vehicle ran them over and then left the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 23-year-old, identified as Austin Nieve, was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old man's injuries were not life-threatening.

MTN News Shania Rose O'Brien (July 6, 2023)

Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed on Tuesday evening that O'Brien had turned herself in and the suspect vehicle had been found.

In court on Thursday, O'Brien's bond was set at $200,000.



TRENDING

(1st REPORT, JULY 4) The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a new release that two men, ages 23 and 21, were hit by a westbound vehicle along the 1400 block Granite Street at about 11 p.m.

Both men were taken to St. James Healthcare hospital.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The 21-year-old man sustained a lower leg injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door red Jeep, most likely a Wrangler model, with a black top and missing a spare tire on the back.

According to Sheriff Lester, the vehicle did not stop after striking the men and continued west onto Park Street.

It was last seen turning west at the west end of Park Street, near the Montana Tech HYPER complex.

Police ask that anyone who may have video or other information about the incident or suspect vehicle to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.

