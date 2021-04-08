Butte woman charged with hitting another woman with her car

BUTTE — Bridget Dahlman faces a charge of attempted homicide after she allegedly hit a woman with her car last December.

Dahlman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from an incident on December 4, 2020, outside Spud Mcgee's Bar in Butte, where she's accused of hitting a woman twice with her car after an argument before leaving the scene.

The victim was treated and released for injuries.

Police were able to locate Dahlman earlier this week.



(DECEMBER 7, 2020) An argument between two women in Butte on Friday evening led to one of the women trying to run over the other with a vehicle.

At about 6 pm on Friday, December 4, police officers responded to Spud McGee’s Bar at 541 South Main for a reported "vehicle versus pedestrian" incident.

Officers were informed that the suspect left the area in her vehicle. Witnesses and the victim said the suspect and the victim got into an argument over an ATV being parked on the sidewalk.

The victim and the suspect proceeded outside the suspect then entered her vehicle that was parked nearby and drove it onto the sidewalk, striking the victim and pinning her against the ATV.

The driver them placed the vehicle in reverse and then drove forward again striking the victim again.

The driver did this at least one more time before fleeing.

