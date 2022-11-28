Captured: Dylan Troy Jackson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release on Monday, November 28, 2022, that Dylan Troy Jackson has been arrested.

Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law & Justice and Wolf Point Police officers arrested Jackson in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 27, 2022 at a home in Wolf Point; he was arrested without incident.

No other details have been released.

Jackson was wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and physical assault of a 15-year-old Native American girl that occurred in Wolf Point, Montana, on September 15, 2021.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on October 6, 2022, in the US District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division, after he was charged with kidnapping of an individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor.

