Cascade County Sheriff's Office launches "Inmate Tablet Educational Program"

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has implemented an "Inmate Tablet Educational Program."

Undersheriff Cory Reeves said in a news release that the tablets will be distributed to every inmate in the jail.

Reeves says that the tablets are loaded with communication, education, and employment resources because the goal is to reduce recidivism and help people move forward with their lives once they leave the jail.

According to the news release:

Our Tablets will allow inmates to access critical content that enriches their lives and helps prepare them for successful reentry. Inmates are provided with educational and self-help opportunities via the Tablets, which allows them to prepare for success in the future.



We believe education, vocational or otherwise, is key to reducing recidivism; therefore, a complete educational catalog is free to use on the Tablets. There are instructional documents and videos, along with exercises and tests, that allow for an inmate to complete coursework at their own pace.



Other Tablet content examples are Adult Basic Education, GED Prep, College Credit, Vocational Training, Life Skills, Job Search and Preparation, Mental Health, Addiction Recovery, Religious Resources, and Parenting and Family. Our Tablet program also gives our inmates the option to pay to watch movies, listen to music, read e-books, play games, and access to Newsstand.



Inmates can speak to family and friends via the Tablets, as they communicate like a telephone, and they can receive eMessaging.

Detention Officers have “officer tablets” and can monitor every inmate's tablet, approve an e-message before it’s forwarded to the recipient, and will continue to monitor all phone calls made from the tablets, just as they monitor regular phone calls now for the safety and security of the jail.

Reeves says that this has been a year-long project with Securus that has finally come to fruition, and they are "excited to roll these powerful tablets out in our jail which comes with a zero cost to our taxpayers."

