Choteau arson suspect pleads not guilty

GREAT FALLS — Dennis James Jackson, accused of igniting a fire at the Gunther apartments in Choteau last month, appeared in court May 4th.

The fire resulted in two residents being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, displaced all 20 of the residents of the building, and claimed the lives of several pets.

The investigation was done by the Montana State Fire Marshal and a private investigator from an insurance agency.

The investigator said that Jackson admitted to him that he was trying to kill himself because he was depressed and suicidal, but that he had not intended to hurt anyone but himself.

According to court documents, Jackson told the investigator that he vented a propane cylinder, lit a piece of paper, and left the room. The investigator found the propane container inside Jackson's apartment.

Jackson was read his rights and the felony charges against him for arson and criminal endangerment by Judge Robert Olsen.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges. An omnibus hearing is set for June 8th; Jackson will remain jailed unless he posts bail, which was set at $25,000. If he posts bail, he has been granted permission to stay with a relative in Choteau.