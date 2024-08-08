COLD CASE SOLVED: killer of Montana teen identified

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man who killed 15-year-old Danielle Houchins in 1996 has been identified.

At a news conference on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Springer said that Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson of Dillon, 55 years old, was identified using forensic DNA genome sequencing.

Last month, DNA evidence collected at the time of Houchins’ death was matched to Hutchinson.

On July 23, 2024, Gallatin County law enforcement officers interviewed Hutchinson:

On the evening July 23, 2024, Elfmont and Depweg interviewed Hutchinson. During the nearly two-hour interview, Hutchinson, who had lived in Bozeman at the time of Houchins’ death, displayed extreme nervousness. Investigators noted he sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand. When shown a photo of Houchins, Hutchinson slumped in his chair and exhibited signs of being uncomfortable. Upon release, his behavior was observed to be erratic.



Early the next morning, at 4:17 AM on July 24, Hutchinson called the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, informing them he needed assistance before hanging up. Deputies found him shortly thereafter on the side of the road, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators have determined that Hutchinson and Houchins had no prior connection. Describing it as a crime of opportunity, they believe Hutchinson and Houchins randomly encountered each other at the river, where Hutchinson raped her and then suffocated her in shallow water.

Despite numerous suspects being interviewed over the years, Hutchinson was never connected to the case until DNA results identified him.

MTN investigates: 'Murder at Cameron Bridge: Who Killed Danielle Houchins?'

He was a Montana State University student beginning in September of 1996, later graduating in fisheries wildlife biology. He then worked for the Montana Bureau of Land Management in Dillon for 22 years. He had no criminal or traffic history and was married with two adult children.

“This case exemplifies our relentless pursuit of justice. We never gave up on finding the truth for Danni and her family, exhausting all means necessary to bring closure to this heartbreaking chapter,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer. “Our commitment to justice for victims and their loved ones is unwavering, and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to solve these cases, no matter how much time has passed.”

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Suspect Paul Hutchinson, 57, of Dillon, Montana





BACKGROUND

On Saturday, September 21st, 1996, 15-year-old Danielle Houchins left her home in Belgrade and drove out to Cameron Bridge Fishing Access.

When the teen did not return home, her mother Sheryl went to look for her. She found Danielle's truck parked at the fishing access site - unlocked and empty.

The keys to Danielle's truck and her water bottle were lying in the middle of the trail, a few feet away.

Sheryl began frantically searching for her daughter but with no luck.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue were called in but had to eventually stop when it became too dark to search the area safely.

Houchins family Danielle Houchins –





Several hours later, Danielle's body was found by family friends, murdered, in a marshy area of Cameron Bridge, under a willow tree.

The position of her body and other evidence told detectives she was dragged and hidden there.

Danielle’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Evidence of sexual assault was discovered, along with foreign DNA.

Now, nearly 25 years later, DNA technology has been used to identify Hutchinson.



NEWS RELEASE FROM GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

After nearly three decades, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has announced the resolution of a cold case involving the murder of 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins from Belgrade, Montana. Houchins was tragically killed on September 21, 1996.

On that day, Houchins left her home around 11 AM. When she failed to return, her worried family reported her missing to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. Her mother discovered Houchins’ truck at the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access on the Gallatin River, and later that night, Houchins’ body was found face down in shallow water.

In a significant breakthrough last month, DNA evidence collected at the time of Houchins’ death was matched to 57-year-old Paul Hutchinson of Dillon, Montana. The day after Gallatin County law enforcement had their first interview with Hutchinson, he died by suicide.

Investigators have determined that Hutchinson and Houchins had no prior connection. Describing it as a crime of opportunity, they believe Hutchinson and Houchins randomly encountered each other at the river, where Hutchinson raped then suffocated her in shallow water.

Despite numerous suspects being interviewed over the years, Hutchinson was never connected to the case until DNA results identified him. He was a Montana State University student beginning in September of 1996, later graduating in fisheries wildlife biology. He then worked for the Montana Bureau of Land Management in Dillon for 22 years. He had no criminal or traffic history and was married with two adult children.

“This case exemplifies our relentless pursuit of justice. We never gave up on finding the truth for Danni and her family, exhausting all means necessary to bring closure to this heartbreaking chapter,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer. “Our commitment to justice for victims and their loved ones is unwavering, and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to solve these cases, no matter how much time has passed.”

This investigation highlights the importance of preserving evidence in order for future technologies to identify suspects. “Stranger” homicides are the most difficult to solve and rely heavily upon physical evidence. In this case, materials were preserved, and over time, the pieces of evidence were able to be analyzed and DNA extracted using current technology that was not available in the past. The investigation stalled over the years as suspects, known to Danni, were eliminated.

“The investigation remained open because we knew Danni was murdered and someday, we were going to have the tools available to solve this case,” Springer said.

In 2019, the sheriff’s office renewed efforts to solve the case. In 2021, when Springer became sheriff, he believed there needed to be new, fresh and outside eyes on the case. He hired private investigator Tom Elfmont, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer with decades of experience, to assist. Elfmont was remotely aided by Sergeant Court Depweg of the Newport Beach Police Department, who specializes in solving homicides using DNA technology.

During the initial investigation, four hairs were collected from Houchins’ body. That preserved evidence was sent to Astria Forensics in California for analysis. A partial DNA profile from one of the hairs was developed and run through the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, but no matches were found. The profile was then sent to Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia, where genealogists used additional DNA databases to identify Hutchinson as the suspect.

On the evening July 23, 2024, Elfmont and Depweg interviewed Hutchinson. During the nearly two-hour interview, Hutchinson, who had lived in Bozeman at the time of Houchins’ death, displayed extreme nervousness. Investigators noted he sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand. When shown a photo of Houchins, Hutchinson slumped in his chair and exhibited signs of being uncomfortable. Upon release, his behavior was observed to be erratic.

Early the next morning, at 4:17 AM on July 24, Hutchinson called the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, informing them he needed assistance before hanging up. Deputies found him shortly thereafter on the side of the road, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation continues in an attempt to tie up loose ends. The information we’ve received will be shared with federal and local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to locate possible victims of similar crimes.

This resolution brings a long-awaited sense of closure to Danni’s family and the community. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to justice and thanks all those who assisted in bringing this case to a close.

