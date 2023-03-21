Couple charged in Big Horn County for 2019 death of child

HARDIN - Two women implicated in the 2019 death of six-year-old Mildred Alexis Old Crow have been charged in relation to the crime in Big Horn County.

Roseen Lincoln-Old Crow and Veronica Tierza Dust were charged in Big Horn County Justice Court on Monday, March 20, 2023 with one count each of felony deliberate homicide and felony tampering with evidence, according to Four Points Press .

The couple is scheduled to enter their pleas in district court next week.

Court documents allege the couple was responsible for the death of Millie Old Crow sometime in April 2019.

According to a November 2020 Federal Bureau of Investigation press release, Millie Old Crow was last seen by non-custodial family in March 2019 and was reported missing in November 2020.

Court documents show that on December 6, 2020, non-custodial family members filed a formal petition with the Crow Tribal Court requesting a hearing.

In the petition, they allege they had not seen the child since March 2019 and Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow had “breached their fiduciary duty to the child.”

Dust and Lincoln-Old Crow failed to attend the first hearing in tribal court, produce the child, or provide any proof of life and the tribal court charged the couple with child endangerment and issued warrants for their arrest.

The couple was arrested on December 23, 2020, in Billings by police officers on Big Horn County warrants issued in conjunction with the warrants issued from the tribal court.

The couple was found guilty in Crow Tribal Court on April 13, 2021 of child endangerment and custodial interference and sentenced to 18 months in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Rocky Mountain Detention Center in Hardin and one year on probation upon their release. They were each given a $2,000 fine.

Big Horn County warrants were issued for the arrest of the couple on March 14 and the couple was booked into Big Horn County Detention Center on March 18 without incident.

If convicted they each face between 10 years and 100 years for felony deliberate homicide, and up to 10 years and a $50,000 fine if convicted of the felony tampering with evidence charge.