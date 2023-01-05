Watch Now
Idaho student murders: court documents released

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 05, 2023
Court documents have been unsealed in the case of four University of Idaho students who were murdered in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

More than six weeks after the crime, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

Records from Washington State University show Kohberger was pursuing a doctorate in criminology. WSU is just over the Idaho border in Pullman, Washington, about a 10-minute drive from the University of Idaho.

