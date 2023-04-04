Crash in Great Falls - potential victims are asked to contact GFPD

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen on Monday, April 3, 2023, and the driver was then in a colllision.

The white GMC Sierra pick-up truck was stolen from a residence along the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South. Within minutes, GFPD officers saw the stolen vehicle near 23rd Street and 9th Avenue South.

The driver of the stolen vehicle - later identified as 37-year old Geneva Kelly Lamere - then got into a collision near 26th Street and 11th Avenue South.

The stolen vehicle rolled onto its side, with Lamere trapped inside. After being extricated from the vehicle, Lamere was arrested.

Court documents state that Lamere is facing numerous charges, including several counts of criminal endangerment, theft, DUI, possession of dangerous drugs, and driving with suspended/revoked license.

The charging documents also state: "The defendant has numerous traffic violations beginning in 2007, and has 5 felony charges and 93 misdemeanor charges and 42 convictions on her record. Her record is also filled with bond-revocations, indicating she does not comply with court conditions, warranting a very high bond."

The GFPD says that Lamere’s driving behavior likely put several innocent community members in danger.

If you feel you were put at risk of harm during this incident, you're asked to contact Officer Smith at 406-781-8907 or send a message to the GFPD Facebook page.



