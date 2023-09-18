Crews tackle vehicle fires near downtown, police investigate arson

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating two separate vehicle fires started around downtown Billings Sunday evening, after multiple callers saw cars engulfed in flames.

Police say the first report came in at 7:37 p.m. of two cars on fire in the Billings Senior High School parking lot. Less than half an hour later, another car on fire was reported at Montana Ave. and 31st st. North, outside of the HRDC building.

A Senior High teacher tells MTN that one of the vehicles on fire in the high school parking lot was a life skills van owned by the district.

This is a developing story and Billings police are still determining further details.