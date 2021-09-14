Watch
Crime Task Force discusses public safety recommendations

GREAT FALLS — The Crime Task Force met in Great Falls on Monday evening to discuss public safety recommendations in a drafting session.

The first draft of these recommendations were released for public review right before Labor Day. The members met to review and amend the recommendations before it goes to the next level of approval.

Commissioner Rick Tyron wants the public to be aware that this is only step one of a several-step process: “It’ll go to the City Commission and will once again available for abundance of public comment and an abundance of vetting between the City Commission, so as important as the work of this task force is, it’s important for them to understand that this is the first step, there are others that have to come.”

The task force did not make it through the whole list of recommendations after two hours, however there were quite a few changes, additions, and deletions during that time.

Since they were unable to address all of the recommendations at this meeting, they adjourned and decided to finish up their redrafting at the next meeting on September 27th. The meetings are streamed via Zoom on the City of Great Falls website.

