Customer shot outside Billings restaurant after 'scuffle' with another man

(UPDATE, 7:35 p.m.) An unruly customer was shot by a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, outside the Montana Club after he waved a gun at him in the parking lot, according to Billings police.

Lt. Bret Becker told MTN News that the 35-year-old man was arguing with staff at the restaurant around 5:40 p.m. at 1791 Majestic Lane when he was escorted out by the retired officer, who was also eating there.

In the parking lot, the patron reached into his vehicle and grabbed a gun, Becker said. The retired officer pulled out his concealed weapon, and a "scuffle" ensued, according to Becker.

The retired officer shot the man in the chest, and he was taken to a Billings hospital. The condition of the man has not been released at this point.

No arrests have been made, and Becker said the retired officer is cooperating with the investigation.

The Montana Club did not close during the incident.



(UPDATE 7:20 p.m.) The man who shot the customer told authorities at the scene that he was a retired law enforcement officer from Wyoming, Lt. Bret Becker said.

He does not work for Billings police nor is he from the area, Becker said.

The man was not arrested but is working with police, Becker said.



(1st REPORT) Billings police are investigating a shooting outside the Montana Club restaurant in Billings Wednesday night.

A 35-year-old customer was reportedly arguing with staff at the restaurant at 1791 Majestic Lane and was escorted outside at around 5:40 p.m., police.

The customer was armed and approached outside by another person with a gun, Sgt. Bret Becker told MTN News at the scene.

The customer was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, Becker said.

Several law enforcement vehicles from the Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and emergency ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.



