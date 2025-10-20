Cut Bank police search for 'armed and dangerous' man

GREAT FALLS — Police in Cut Bank are searching for Jesse Ketelsen, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Cut Bank Police Department, along with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, searched the area overnight after a chase that started in Conrad and ended in Cut Bank.

Officers say the chase began when Conrad Police tried to stop a U-Haul reported stolen in Butte.

The driver took off, and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a parked car on First Avenue and Third Street Southwest in Cut Bank.

After hours of neighborhood sweeps and follow-ups on leads, Ketelsen remains at large.

Officers will continue patrolling throughout the day.

Authorities believe Ketelsen may be traveling with Moise Laplant, who also has warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 873-2711 or message the Cut Bank Police Department’s Facebook page.