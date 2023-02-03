'Dateline NBC' will feature the tragic murder of Mason Moore

On Friday, February 3, 2023, "Dateline NBC" will feature a two-hour program about the murder of Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy Mason Moore. The program airs at 8 p.m. on KTGF.

Lloyd Barrus was sentenced in April 2022 to three concurrent life sentences in the Montana State Prison for his role in the 2017 murder of Deputy Moore.

On May 16, 2017, Deputy Moore was struck with a bullet while attempting to stop Barrus and his son Marshall near Three Forks on Highway 287. Moore came to a stop a few miles south of the I-90 interchange.

Prosecutors alleged that Lloyd then pulled up alongside Deputy Moore’s vehicle and Marshall fired a dozen more shots at the deputy.

Law enforcement officers chased the two men for nearly 150 miles. The chase ended on Interstate 90 near Missoula; Marshall was killed in a shootout with officers.

