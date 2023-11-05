Dawson County shooting suspect has been identified

GREAT FALLS — Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen has identified TJ Nikalus Murray, 29 years old, as the suspect in a shooting near Glendive on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, involving Murray and another man on Marsh Road.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two men. One man was treated for minor injuries, and Murray fled the scene, triggering a shelter-in-place within a 10-mile radius.

Dawson County Community College was placed on lockdown, as were all Glendive Public Schools facilities.

Murray was eventually located and taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Murray was the flown to Billings for medical treatment; he sustained sustained two gunshot wounds in the exchange with the other man, according to the Glendive Ranger Review.

Murray has an extraditable warrant from Oregon, according to Sheriff Canen, who added that Murray will be taken back to Dawson County to face charges when he is medically cleared.

In a news release, Sheriff Canen thanked the Glendive Police and West Glendive Fire and the many Sheriff’s offices across the state and state agencies for their help and sharing their resources in responding to the incident.

