Deadly hit-and-run reported in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on Monday, July 3, 2023.

around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Granite.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a new release that two men, ages 23 and 21, were hit by a westbound vehicle along the 1400 block Granite Street at about 11 p.m.

Both men were taken to St. James Healthcare hospital.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The 21-year-old man sustained a lower leg injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door red Jeep, most likely a Wrangler model, with a black top and missing a spare tire on the back.

According to Sheriff Lester, the vehicle did not stop after striking the men and continued west onto Park Street.

It was last seen turning west at the west end of Park Street, near the Montana Tech HYPER complex.

Police ask that anyone who may have video or other information about the incident or suspect vehicle to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.



