Deadly shooting at Billings night club

A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting early Sunday, February 12, 2023, outside America's Wild West night club on Southgate Drive.

Billings police said the report came in at 1:42 a.m. that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the night club.

The man was taken to a Billings hospital, and suspects in the shooting were detained at the scene.

Around noon on Sunday police provided an update and said that police are now treating this case as a homicide, indicating that the victim died following the shooting. His name has not been released.

Police said Xavier Buffalo, 18 years old, was arrested on pending charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence related to the shooting.