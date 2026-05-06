Defendant in Anaconda shooting deaths makes court appearance

Another status hearing for further mental health evaluations has been set for Michael Paul Brown, who is charged with killing four people in Anaconda several months ago.

Brown is charged with four counts of deliberate homicide for the shooting deaths of David Leach, 70, Daniel Baillie, 59, Tony Palm, 74, and Nancy Kelley, 64, on the morning of August 1, 2025, at the Owl Bar in Anaconda.

According to charging documents, he then fled the scene in a stolen pickup truck, leading law enforcement on a week-long manhunt in the mountainous, wooded area west of town. Brown was arrested on Friday, August 8, just west of Anaconda.

Meagan Thompson reports - watch the video here:

Defendant in Butte shootings makes court appearance

The bar's owner, David Gwerder, said that while he knew the legal process would be delayed, it doesn't make it any less painful.

"I knew they were gonna just kick the can down the road again for a couple of months. They're gonna continue doing that as long as they can, in my opinion," Gwerder said.

When asked if the delays are difficult, Gwerder reflected on what he witnessed in the aftermath.

"Sometimes. Sometimes. You know, I got good days and bad days. Everybody heard what he did. I seen what he did. You know, I was in the bar 15, 20 minutes after it happened," Gwerder said.

On the morning of August 1st, Gwerder was not working but showed up to the grisly scene in which 4 people, including his bartender, were gunned down. A week-long manhunt began for Michael Paul Brown, the man prosecutors say committed the crime.

Authorities say that after the attack, Brown immediately stole a truck and disappeared into the wilderness west of town until a landowner encountered him a week later and reported him.

MTN NEWS "Well, I knew they were gonna just kick the can down the road again for a couple of months. They're gonna continue doing that as long as they can, in my opinion," Gwerder said.

In September, Brown pleaded not guilty to four counts of deliberate homicide, felony attempted arson, and a misdemeanor charge of eluding a peace officer.

Several months later, Brown was found unfit to proceed to trial. According to a joint motion filed by the state and defense, the court determined that Brown lacked fitness to proceed and has since been undergoing mental health evaluations.

During the August manhunt, many in the community who knew Brown said the Army veteran, who was 45 years old at the time, suffered from PTSD. Others, including Gwerder, don't share that view.

"I think he should stand trial here, like I said before, they should've shot him on sight, then we wouldn't be having this problem," Gwerder said.

A state supreme court judge recently ruled to unseal documents in this case.

We will update you as we get more information.

MTN News

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.