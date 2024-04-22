Deputy shot and killed in Idaho; suspect dead

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed in an incident on Saturday night which led to a Boise Police Officer shooting and killing the suspect later that night.

The deputy, who was identified at a press conference as Deputy Tobin Bolter, was the first ACSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty. The Sheriff's office said that a peer support group is now available to their deputies.

A procession to transfer Bolter from the Ada County Coroner's Office to the Bowman Funeral home took place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when Deputy Bolter was shot by a suspect after making a traffic stop near West Overland Road and South Raymond Street in Boise. A citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911, and performed CPR until the deputy could be transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise where he later died.

Then, around 9:30 p.m. Boise Police Officers located the suspect near a residence on South Jackson Street. Neighbors in the area were warned to stay away while BPD Special Operations Unit members attempted to take the suspect into custody.



Shortly after midnight, the suspect fired a weapon at officers leading a BPD officer to fire back, striking him. The suspect was given medical aid and transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect in the incident has not been named but a press release shows the 65-year-old male suspect had a misdemeanor warrant.

No Boise Police officers were hurt and the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department investigates.

While on their way to assist the downed deputy, another Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a power pole near South Meridian Road and East Amity Road. The deputy was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise and is now in stable condition.

“We are thankful no innocent, uninvolved bystanders were injured in these violent encounters,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean directed flags on all city buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor Deputy Bolter. Flags should remain at half-staff until Deputy Bolter’s interment. Idaho Governor Brad Little also ordered all U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff until the day after Deputy Bolter’s memorial service.

“I grieve for the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter,” McLean said. “And I stand with the members of the Ada County Sheriff’s Department, Boise Police Department, and all those who work in law enforcement who feel this loss acutely as they put their lives on the line daily to protect our community."

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison also addressed Bolter's death on Sunday afternoon. "Policing is difficult and, at times, dangerous work," he said in a statement. "We are thankful every day for what our officers and all our law enforcement partners do every day. During this devastating time, I will be praying for Deputy Bolter’s family and the men and women of the law enforcement community — especially the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Meridian Police Department, where Deputy Bolter served for 18 months."

Meridian PD released the following statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter during this difficult time. We hope for strength and healing for the deputy involved in the crash.”

Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke and Attorney General Raul Labrador also released statements, sending their condolences to Bolter's family.

"I ask my fellow Idahoans to join me in expressing gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Deputy Bolton and to stand in solidarity with our law enforcement community as we mourn this terrible loss," Bedke said. "May we never forget the bravery and dedication of law enforcement throughout our state and this great nation, and may his legacy inspire us to work towards a safer and more peaceful society for all.”

"Deputy Tobin gave every last full measure in the protection of his community," Labrador said. "We cannot adequately express both the sorrow and the gratitude for Deputy Tobin’s sacrifice, and for law enforcement in our communities who now grieve this terrible loss.

Deputy Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the ACSO since January 2024. Before the ACSO, Deputy Bolter worked with the Meridian Police Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department (CA).

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Employees Association (ACSEA) has set up several ways for monetary donations to be made; please specify which deputy (Deputy Bolter or Deputy D. Denney) you would like to donate to.

Direct deposit at Idaho Central Credit Union (Routing number: 324173626 // Account number: 737631173)

Venmo (@ACSEA)

Mail (Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association PO Box 45009 Boise, ID 83711)

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held near the flagpole at Hunter's Creek Park this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.