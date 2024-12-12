William Glenn Olson has been charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of 46-year old Alicia Wood of Conrad. She was reported missing on November 30; the reporting party said that she had last been seen on November 22.

Disappearance of Alicia Wood: suspect charged with homicide

On the charge of deliberate homicide, court documents state that on or about November 22 through November 26, Olson "purposely or knowingly caused the death of Alicia Lindsey Wood."

On the charge of tampering with evidence, court documents state that knowing an investigation was underway, Olson placed Alicia's body in a suitcase and disposed of it in a dumpster.

When Olson was initially questioned on December 2nd about the disappearance of Alicia, he told investigators that he had last seen her on November 10th, and he did not know where she was now. He then said he did not want to answer any more questions until he talked with his attorney.

On December 3rd, investigators learned that Olson had several arrest warrants, including a felony warrant for violation of conditions of release related to a partner/family member assault.

Later that day, Olson was taken into custody based on the outstanding warrants and then taken to the Pondera County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Court documents state that Olson told investigators that he and Alicia had been fighting at her residence in Conrad, and admitted that he strangled Alicia by placing her in a headlock. He then put her body in a hard-sided suitcase.

He then put the suitcase in the trunk of Alicia's car and drove to Great Falls, where he placed the suitcase into a dumpster.

Olson later told investigators that the dumpster was along the 900 block of Sixth Alley NW.

A sanitation supervisor for the City of Great Falls confirmed that a city-owned garbage truck collected the contents of the dumpster on November 27, and the contents were off-loaded at the High Plains Landfill, which is several miles northeast of Great Falls.

MTN News Search underway for missing woman Alicia Wood at landfill in Cascade County

That information led to a massive search effort that began on December 4th at the landfill and continues a week later, with scores of people sifting through tons of waste.

As of the morning of December 12, 2024, Alicia's body has not been recovered.

(1st REPORT, DECEMBER 4) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that a search is underway for 46-year old Alicia Wood from Conrad, who was reported missing several days ago.

Slaughter said during a news conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, that Wood was reported missing on November 30; the reporting party said that she had last been seen on November 22.

Wood's car - a 2005 black Cadillac - was found on November 27 between Brady and Conrad and impounded. Conrad police officers found blood inside the car.

Conrad Police Chief Cory Smith asked the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to assist with the investigation.

Slaughter said on Wednesday that a "person of interest" is now in custody on an unrelated charge, possibly probation violation, in connection with the woman's disappearance.

Search underway for missing woman at landfill in Cascade County

The name of the person has not been released at this point.

Slaughter said that the investigation has led them to the county landfill near Floweree in Cascade County, operated by Republic Services.

A crime scene has been established in the landfill and excavation efforts will soon be underway.

Agencies that will be participating in the search include the Cascade Sheriff's Office, the Pondera County Sheriff's Office, the Conrad Police Department, Great Falls Police Department, DCI, Cascade County Public Works, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Probation & Parole, and the Salvation Army's "Sally One" mobile canteen to provide food and drink to the personnel involved. The Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has also been activated to assist with the search.

Slaughter emphasized that this is still considered a missing person case. Anyone with information that may help should call 911 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

