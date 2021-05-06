Man charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports that a man was arrested on Thursday after reportedly stealing an ambulance.

The Missoula Emergency Services ambulance was stolen from the 1100 block of West Broadway.

MPD reports the driver, identified as 27-year-old Yared Lahart, was taken into custody moments later near the West Broadway and Russell Street intersection.

The ambulance crew was on location for a medical call when the vehicle was taken, according to a MPD social media post.

Emily Jeanne Reed posted on Facebook: "Pretty sure I was driving behind it for awhile! I was confused as to why it had it's lights on but no siren and was going the speed limit."

And Remy Steele posted: "I had a front row seat! I followed the ambulance from about the Reserve St underpass to Russell. The police car pulled in front of me, I was in a pickup right behind the police car in the photo. Saw the guy jump out of the ambulance and start running, then the police did the same! So, so many police cars showed up It was insane, never thought I would see something like that, let alone right behind it."

Lahart has been charged with felony theft and a felony probation violation, according to the Missoula County Detention Center.