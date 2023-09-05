Driver charged for alleged DUI crashes over the weekend

Gerald Lloydalden Buck is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into several parked vehicles and ran over several traffic signs on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

It happened just before 10 p.m. starting along Old Havre Highway near the Electric City Speedway.

Court documents allege that Buck crashed into at least seven parked vehicles, then continued northbound, driving over a median, running over a yield sign and delineator post, and then crossed 15th Street NE and crashed into at least two other signs, finally stopping in the parking lot of a retail marijuana shop.

Buck and the passenger in the truck were taken to Benefis hospital; their injuries were not life-threatening.

Court documents state that when questioned by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at Benefis, Buck's eyes "were red and watery and his speech was heavily slurred, mumbled, and often incoherent."

Buck reportedly claimed he had consumed one beer "several hours" before the crash, but performed "poorly" on the elements of a Field Sobriety Test he was able to complete.

The trooper then questioned the passenger from the truck, who said that Buck had been drinking alcohol for "several hours" before the crash, including tequila and beer. The passenger said that Buck began driving recklessly through town and speeding.

Buck, 46 years old, has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), failure to stop after collision (misdemeanor), and several other misdemeanor traffic violations.

