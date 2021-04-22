Driver charged in connection with three-vehicle crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cheyene Leilani-Amber Zielie has been charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Fox Farm Road, and caused major traffic delays. There were no reports of serious injuries.

When questioned by police, Zielie reportedly admitted to drinking "three or four" alcoholic beverages. An officer also noted an open alcoholic beverage container in her vehicle.

Court documents state that Zielie smelled of alcohol and appeared distracted. A police officer performed a field sobriety test. In addition, Zielie reportedly refused to provide a breath or blood sample.

The police affidavit also notes that this is Zielie's third DUI, and she has a revoked license.

When searched at the Cascade County Detention Center, officers located a bag of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetimine.

Zielie, 29 years old, has been charged with the following misdemeanors: aggravated driving under the influence (1st offense); driving under the influence (3rd offense); unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway. She has also been charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs.