Driver dies after being shot in Billings

Viewer photo
Posted at 8:42 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 22:47:32-05

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, police in Billings responded to a report of a a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

It happened on the 200 block of South 29th Street at about 11:50 p.m.

They found that the driver of the vehicle had been shot.

According to Billings Police Department Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, two suspects fled the scene.

The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police are investigating it as a homicide. No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

