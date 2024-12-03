Driver in crash that killed a Laurel woman has been sentenced

Payton Hunter, the driver charged in the death of a 19-year-old Alexus "Lexi" Pyle of Laurel in August 2021, was sentenced in Billings on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Hunter, who was 19 when the crash happened, in downtown Billings, had agreed in March to plead guilty to one count of criminal endangerment.

During Tuesday's hearing, the courtroom was packed with family members of Pyle, who was the passenger in the vehicle driven by Hunter in a two-vehicle collision on First Avenue North in Billings on August 3, 2021.

According to police records, Hunter was speeding while heading west on First Avenue North when he ran a red light, then struck another vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn from North 12th Street.

Hunter later admitted to police he had been drinking before the crash.

Pyle died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, Justin Bighair, was initially charged, but prosecutors dropped those charges in January.



Hunter had initially been charged with negligent homicide before agreeing to the March plea deal.

On Tuesday, Judge Jessica Fehr sentenced Hunter to 10 years in prison, with five of the years suspended.

In addition, Hunter must complete 500 hours of community service, submit to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment, and have no contact with the family of the victim.

MTN News Payton Hunter at sentencing (December 2024)

Fehr recommended community service aimed at warning teen drivers about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

The family of Alexus created a foundation in her name to "spread a message of hope and compassion."

Shane Dunn and Melissa Sayler Dunn said they started the foundation to keep their daughter's memory alive and help others.

"Lexy was a very caring and giving person and even to the point she had tears over a baby mouse she tried saving," Melissa said.

They plan to use the foundation to raise money to provide nursing scholarship and Christmas giving, create a memorial playground, and other community projects.

"Love for Lexy was created to keep Lexy’s legacy alive," the foundation's Facebook page states. "Lexy was an amazing young lady that lit up every room she walked into. She would give you the shirt off her own back. She loved unconditionally and had the biggest heart."

Click here to visit the Love For Lexy Foundation website.

