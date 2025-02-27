Drug Bust at Canada-U.S. Border: CBSA Seizes 228kg of Narcotics

GREAT FALLS — Border security officials are staying vigilant after two major drug busts at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) port of entry, where a combined 228kg of illegal narcotics were seized in separate incidents.

Illegal drugs seized at US-Canada border crossing

Two Major Seizures

The first seizure occurred on December 24, 2024, when CBSA officers examined a commercial truck carrying a mixed load destined for Calgary, Alberta. Officers noticed abnormalities in the cargo, leading to the discovery of 186kg of methamphetamine—with an estimated street value of $1.86 million CAD.

A second seizure took place on January 18, 2025, when another commercial truck bound for Calgary was sent for secondary examination. Upon searching the vehicle, CBSA officers found two boxes in the trailer containing bricks of cocaine. In total, 42kg of cocaine was seized, valued at over $1 million CAD.

“We're constantly on the lookout for narcotics,” said Benjamin Tame, District Director of CBSA. “The narcotics were identified, the drivers were arrested, and the contraband was seized.”

Impact on U.S. and Canadian Communities

On the U.S. side, the Coutts Port of Entry is located near Sweet Grass, Montana, a region that has seen an increase in drug-related activity.

“We’re dealing with a lot of drug situations in our county,” said Tyler Padilla, Toole County Sheriff. “The traffic coming through our community has changed a lot over the last few years.”

CBSA statistics show that in the first ten months of 2024, border officers in the Prairie region alone were responsible for 1,594 narcotics seizures.

Collaboration Between Law Enforcement Agencies

Both Canadian and U.S. law enforcement stress that cross-border cooperation is critical in stopping the illegal flow of drugs.

“I think just the communication side—whether it be CBSA, RCMP, or U.S. Customs and Border Protection—goes a long way in helping us monitor and police drug activity in our county,” Sheriff Padilla emphasized.

CBSA’s Benjamin Tame echoed that sentiment, stating, “We work with our domestic and international partners in the shared pursuit of keeping our communities safe and preventing illicit drugs from entering our streets.”

Public Assistance Encouraged

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected criminal activity. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement to help combat the ongoing drug crisis.

