Escaped suspects arrested in Idaho after being seen in Montana

UPDATE: Meade and Umphenour were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls after a brief chase by police.

One of the three injured officers from Wednesday's shooting has been released from the hospital, and the two others remain hospitalized; all are expected to survive.

Idaho State Police are investigating whether the two men also be connected to two homicides in Nez Perce and Clearwater County, Idaho.



A prison inmate and his accomplice who escaped from a hospital in Boise on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 have been seen in Missoula, according to the Missoula Police Department.



Skylar Meade, 37 years old, fled the hospital after his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, allegedly ambushed and shot at two corrections officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Wednesday morning,

The Missoula Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Meade and Umphenour were seen in Missoula on Wednesday evening; they are no longer believed to be in the area any longer and there is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspects are now believed to be driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Meade is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds, and has face tattoos with the numbers 1 and 11, representing A and K, the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, that representing the Aryan Knights gang he is affiliated with, officials said.

Umphenour is 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees either suspect should not approach them, and call 911 immediately.