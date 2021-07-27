Escapee who stole a gun and two vehicles has been apprehended

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says escapee Jordon Earl Linde has been apprehended and is back in custody. Linde had been on the run since overpowering a detention center officer, stealing the officer's gun, and then fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Bichler said Linde was taken into custody without incident at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday; he has not yet said where Linde was apprehended.

(UPDATE: Bichler says that Linde was apprehended in Clyde Park, which is about 20 miles north of Livingston)

It started at the Park County Detention Center in Livingston on Saturday, July 24, when deputies arrested Linde for possession of opiates/meth, drug paraphernalia, and intent to distribute charges.

Linde was taken to the hospital in Livingston on Sunday for a medical evaluation.

Sheriff Bichler said that at the hospital, Linde turned on the detention officer, taking the officer's handgun and the keys to the detention center van.

Then Linde took off, driving toward Interstate 90 and up Highway 89 north. At some point, Linde ditched that vehicle and stole another vehicle.