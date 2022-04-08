Evergreen school briefly placed in lock-down

GREAT FALLS — Evergreen Junior High School went into a brief lockdown on Friday after a man reportedly wielding a knife tried to enter the school.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports the man tried to enter the school, but the doors were locked and he was not able to enter the building.

Superintendent Laurie Barron shared the following information:

Late this morning, Friday, April 8, 2022 at approximately 11:50 a.m., a person was observed walking on campus outside alongside the building of Evergreen Junior High School with a knife in his hand. He walked across and off campus quickly. Even though he was only on campus for a very brief time and exited campus quickly, out of an abundance of caution, students were brought inside, and our school resource officer and law enforcement were contacted. Law enforcement quickly apprehended the individual off campus. No students or staff were in contact with the individual during the incident, and, at all times, all exterior doors to all school buildings in the District remain locked for safety.

The man, who has been identified as 19-year-old Caelus James Hattel, was quickly found and detained by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and the School Resource Officer.

Hattel was taken into custody and is being held on an pending charge of disorderly conduct.

No other details have been released.



