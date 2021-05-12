Ex-Lockwood school trustee pleads not guilty to sex crimes against minor

BILLINGS — Joseph Leonard Borgstrom, a former Lockwood Schools trustee, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Yellowstone County District to counts of felony rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

A judge set bail for Borgstrom at $100,000 during the court appearance, according to a Yellowstone County court clerk. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to wear a GPS monitor.

Prosecutors allege Borgstrom penetrated the young girl with a sex toy that was found by detectives in a locked gun safe in Borgstrom’s home after a search warrant was obtained, and also touching the child's breast without her consent.

Prosecutors said in charging documents that the girl reported the alleged crimes to doctors during a checkup at Billings Clinic.

Borgstrom allegedly admitted to both counts in an interview with law enforcement, according to charging documents.

Bergstrom, 61 years old, resigned from the Lockwood School Board on Friday, the same day he was arrested.