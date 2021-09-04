FAA proposes $339,716 penalty against Montana company and associates

HELENA — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $339,716 civil penalty against Slice Of The 406 LLC, 82 And Sunny LLC, and other associated parties for allegedly conducting illegal charter flights.

Slice of the 406 LLC is based in Helena, according to records filed with the Montana Secretary of State.

The FAA alleges that between July 2017 and November 2018, Slice Of The 406 and 82 And Sunny conducted 26 paid passenger flights without having required FAA operating or air carrier certificates, and without appropriate operating specifications.

National Transportation Safety Board

The FAA also claims the flights were conducted with pilots who lacked the required training, testing, and competency checks.

The flights reportedly involved a Cessna Citation II C550.

FAA records obtained by MTN show a plane of the same make and model registered to Slice Of The 406 crashed on November 30, 2018, while approaching the airport in Fargo, North Dakota. Eleven people were on board at the time; only minor injuries were reported.

National Transportation Safety Board

MTN has also obtained documents relating to another plane crash with an aircraft was owned by Slice Of The 406, although it was outside the time frame of the FAA’s current investigation.

On November 23, 2016, a Beechcraft Super King Air 200 listed to be under the ownership of Slice Of The 406 missed an approach at Minnesota’s Moorhead Municipal Airport. Seven people were aboard the aircraft at the time. The pilot and one passenger sustained minor injures, and the other five were uninjured. The plane sustained significant damage to the landing gear, engines, and tail.

