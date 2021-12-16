FBI asks for help finding suspect and son following Sanders County incident

MISSOULA — The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a man and his son from Sanders County.

According to the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Israel Strong and his son, Harrison, after Strong failed to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls on August 29.

Neither Jacob nor Harrison Strong were located at the time and remain missing.

Strong was charged in Sanders County District Court with parental interference, and on September 24 he was charged in U.S. District Court with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Strong, 35 years old, was born in Idaho and is known to go by the alias of Jacob Israel Guill. He is 6' tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Harrison has brown eyes and auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was about 3’ tall and weighed approximately 39 pounds. Harrison was born on July 15, 2017.

The FBI reports the father and son were last seen in mid-August in the San Juan Islands in northwestern Washington.

They are now believed to be in Texas or near the US/Mexican border.

Anyone with information about Strong or his son is asked to call the FBI or their local law enforcement agency.