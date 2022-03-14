FBI is investigating an assault in Browning

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday, March 14, 2022, that it is investigating an assault that happened in Browning.

The agency said that it is working with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services to investigate the assault that occurred early Saturday (March 12).

The FBI declined to release any details, but did note that no federal arrests have been made.

We are trying to get more information from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and will post an update if we get details.



