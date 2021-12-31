Watch
Five deer shot and left to waste south of Chinook

MT FWP
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 16:32:33-05

GREAT FALLS — Five white-tailed deer were shot and left to waste near Cleveland south of Chinook in Blaine County, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, FWP game warden Haden Hussey received a call about a dead deer on the Nick Faber Ranch, which is about two miles southwest of the intersection of Cleveland Road and Peoples Creek Road.

After talking with the landowner and further investigation, Hussey found five deer: one whitetail buck, two whitetail does, and two fawns.

All five deer were shot and left to waste in the field.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Hussey at 406-942-2191, or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). You can also file a report on the FWP website.

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife, or park regulations.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.


