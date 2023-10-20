Flathead County man charged for the death of his ex-wife

KALISPELL — Kenneth James Floyd of Columbia Falls is facing a charge of negligent homicide in Flathead County for the death of his ex-wife Kimberly Gilham earlier this year.

Man charged in death of his ex-wife in Martin City

Floyd is accused of running over Gilham on June 18, 2023, in an alley between First Avenue North and Central Avenue in Martin City.

The Montana Highway Patrol report from June states that Gilham was sitting in a pickup truck with another person when a man approached them and a verbal argument ensued.

Gilham then got out of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck - later identified as Floyd - pulled forward, ran over Gilham, and then left the scene, according to MHP.

Gilham was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Floyd was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Wednesday, October 18, and charged with felony negligent homicide.

He made his initial appearance in court on Thursday and his arraignment has been set for November 2.

