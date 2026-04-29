KALISPELL — Kala Knaus, convicted of driving under the influence and killing Alyssa Sladek in a collision near Bigfork, was sentenced in Flathead County District Court on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Knaus was convicted of one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Sean Wells reports - watch the video here:

Flathead woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Charging documents state that law enforcement officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 35 near Bigfork around 1:45 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

Sladek, 37 years old, died in the crash and was found buckled into the driver’s seat of her Kia. Knaus was still conscious in a Subaru Forester.

Troopers determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma from the crash.

Court documents state Knaus was driving north on Highway 35 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the front left bumper of Sladek's Kia.

Troopers determined Knaus drove in a reckless manner by operating a vehicle while under the influence and failing to maintain her lane.

A toxicology report showed Knaus had a blood alcohol content of 0.188, more than twice the legal limit, and tested positive for antidepressants and a sleep aid.

Knaus took the stand and apologized to Sladek's family for her actions.

"What I did was reckless and selfish. This could have easily been avoided had I made the decision not to drink and drive. I take full responsibility," Knaus said.

Sladek's family and friends gave emotional testimony during sentencing about how special Alyssa was.

Alyssa's boyfriend, Michael McEuen, said she will never be forgotten.

"I just wanted to honor Alyssa. She is someone who was so valuable, she was irreplaceable, someone who meant so much to me and her family. Felt like it was right to say something. You can't in a few minutes express the life of a person who is one of the most wonderful people you have ever met and known, but you feel like you should say something," McEuen said.

Knaus was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Women's Prison, with 10 of the years suspended.

